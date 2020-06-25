Sentiment likely to remain volatile for agri sector this week

Ajitesh Mullick

After continuous recovery in prices for most agri counters over the last few weeks, the uptrend was halted at these higher levels as of now. As IMD reported slowdown in monsoon progress till June 21, markets staged a good recovery in prices last week. With kharif sowing starting after the initial monsoon showers, any delayed progress could have an adverse impact on the crops.

This kept sentiment firm. But as the pace picked up for monsoon, agri prices, too, started falling. Lower trading activities in mandis, too, did not support prices at the higher levels.

The near-term trend remains dependent on the weather factor, even as medium-to-long term sentiment remains bullish. Upside movement is expected for the long term as traders expect a recovery in export demand as trading activities gradually improved in Indian and global markets. Firmness in Dollar versus Rupee too would be an additional supporting factor for the price recovery when exports pick up.

Guar, a major kharif crop, where sowing started after Rajasthan received the first showers, got favorably affected by rains in the region as that is good for the sowing. Moderate dips were noted after the recent recovery in prices. Aided by the recent fall in Crude oil prices, short term dips are not ruled out for the counter.

Guarseed July contract has a strong support at Rs 3,400-3,450 per quintal and a strong immediate resistance at Rs 4,000 per quintal in the futures markets. Similarly, Guar Gum July contract will have an immediate psychological support near the Rs 5,000 per quintal mark and resistance at Rs 6,100 per quintal. Even as the long term trend looks firm, the short term trend would remain volatile with some more dips likely if rains persist in the growing regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

For Chana, even as sentiments are not weak, yet the recent highs have prompted for some profit booking. Again, improved monsoon reports are pressurizing prices with the kharif Pulses sowing likely to be favourably affected. We expect short term dips for Chana July, with support at Rs 4,150-4,160 per quintal. Strong resistance remains at Rs 4,280 per quintal and any break above that could lead to further recovery in prices.

Oil complex traded weak during the initial half of the week – pressurized by improved monsoon reports and some weakness in international markets, amidst profit booking at these higher levels after the recent surge in prices.

High stocks in mandis kept the trend down for Cotton. Since March onwards, Cotton prices have come down strongly due to lack of demand as many mandis remained closed due to coronavirus. Spinning units were not running at full capacity because of labour problems.

Exports were adversely affected and that kept pressure on the prices. As markets started opening for cotton, Indian exports are expected to pick up as Indian rates are reportedly low globally.

Expected rise in exports to China, Vietnam and Bangladesh in coming days (with additional support from a firm Dollar versus Rupee) could support Indian prices. Apprehensions of lower sowing due to the low rates too could be a supportive factor for the prices later on. The recent rise in MSP (medium staple by Rs 260 per quintal and long staple by Rs 275 per quintal) are further supporting factors for prices.

Short term trend remains slightly weak for Cotton with the July contract having support at Rs 15,500-15,700 per bale levels.

Sentiment is likely to remain volatile for the agri sector this week. A lot would depend on whether the monsoon remains active in the critical kharif growing areas of North-West and Central India. As of now, with good rains in these regions, some more short term dips are not ruled out.

The author is VP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

