See WTI crude at $15/bbl if Saudi-Russia deal fails, coronavirus lockdown extends: Motilal Oswal



Navneet Damani



Crude prices surged by 30 percent, skyrocketing for its largest single day percentage gain in history of crude markets on a single tweet from President Trump that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut production by 10Mb-15Mbpd.

The whole market looks like a different planet now after concept of alliance of Saudi- US showed depth of crisis facing the global oil industry as well as its growing importance to the US economy but not at the stage of something that is being seriously considered. Yet, there remains confusion in market as indeed, immediately, Russia shot down the idea that there was some agreement.

The growing momentum for some sort of agreement among major oil producers to reduce the world’s massive oversupply hinges on cooperation from countries beyond OPEC+, notably the US, but how realistic is this? Saudi Arabia is looking toward oil producers among the G20 nations to bolster any Opec-plus actions.

Of list of G20 countries, only a handful have any significant oil production, and even fewer have any sort of export capabilities. Chief among these is the US, but other major producers include Brazil, Canada and Mexico. All this has sent prices up, although the “when,” “how,” and “who” of the potential deal remain unclear. And the larger the universe of players, the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement.

Non-OPEC:

Can US President Trump order a cut in US oil production?

Under US regulations, the President does not have the power to tell private companies to stop producing oil. Much of regulatory power over oil industry in the US resides with individual producing states as American oil companies are not state owned. But, the bankruptcy and lay off might push companies to agree and open to OPEC-style market management.

Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy have called for some sort of global negotiated settlement, which would include Texas regulators instituting mandatory production cuts. But, there are many concerns as: Trump not planning to ask domestic oil producers for cut. Since US & Canada (for the most part) have private oil producers unlike Saudi & Russia (Nationalized or controlled) that would be impossible to do. So, while a coordinated cut might be impossible, material production cuts in the US would appear likely, whether or not there is an official deal to do so.

Trump could seek to reimpose ban on oil exports that was in place in the US for decades. US crude exports averaged 3.15Mbpd in March. But such move could end up hurting US oil industry more than it helps, flooding domestic markets and pushing down physical oil prices even if it might boost WTI oil futures.

If the US is not going to cut production, what then, is President Trump talking about? One thing to consider is that Saudi Arabia can earn some goodwill by agreeing to call for an emergency OPEC+ meeting. The Saudis could be nodding along with Trump, commiserating about low oil prices. OPEC's exports in month of April, May, and June (if the price war persists) will be a battle of market share for a shrinking pie.

If Saudis are cutting OSP by $10 to $12/bbl on Brent, other producers can either match it or be left completely behind. For rigs, no new rigs will come back if they cut production. Even the shale players need major blame as

is the US shale industry had better balance sheets, and hadn’t spent billions on share buybacks, they could’ve been issuing debt today to get them through this tough period, rather than going bankrupt. President Trump could offer Russia sanctions relief and there are strong indications that this is on the table.

The US has become increasingly zealous in its enforcement of sanctions and most recently targeted Russian state-run giant Rosneft regarded as key facilitators of Venezuela’s oil trade. US also sanctioned companies helping Russia build the Nord Stream 2 gas line into Europe. Lifting that burden could be one Trump tactic to bring Russia to the table.

Saudi Arabia:

The main motive behind Saudi Arabia taking U turn in its strategy to over supply the markets is the fear of US withdrawing troops from Saudi Arabia – the treats from the US if it doesn’t respond to the administration. Reports show that, Saudi Arabia is willing to cut output below 9 mb/d if others joined them. Again, this means Crown Prince MBS is only willing to go back to where March OPEC meets.

There is another problem: even if Saudis cut from 12mmb/d to 9mmb/d and Russia cuts by 5,00,000, that's 3.5mmb/d less in supply. Meanwhile,global demand is down by over 15Mbpd. In other words, the only way the oil market will rebalance is if both Saudi Arabia and Russia both

stop pumping, even as shale continues to flood the world with US oil.

Conclusion: Fade this rally!

With much of the global economy at a standstill, the oil crisis is going to get worse in the weeks ahead. Given the size of the demand shock, the attempts to negotiate are “likely too little too late” for the oil market.

On April 5, Aramco will publish its prices for May, which will offer a major signal regarding Riyadh’s intentions. Finally, it looks like neither Riyadh nor Moscow has any incentive to cut at this moment as the only winner will be US shale.

On demand front, no national leader wants to end lock-down too soon and then have people die. Instead, the incentive is to be as aggressive as possible with the lock-down, strangle the economy.

While international diplomacy does seem to be accelerating, a massive unilateral cut from Saudi Arabia, or even a bilateral cut with Russia, remains highly unlikely. Overall, we expect WTI prices to touch levels of $15 if the whole saga of deal falls apart and Coronavirus gets extended further.

(The author is Vice President, Commodity & Currency Research, Motilal Oswal)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.