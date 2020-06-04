App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI rejigs commodity derivatives advisory committee

The 17-member committee would be chaired by retired IAS officer Ashok Dalwani, according to the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

PTI

Markets regulator Sebi has re-constituted its commodity derivatives advisory committee that examines issues related to contract designs and new products in the segment and advises on matters related to delivery mechanism and warehouses.

The 17-member committee would be chaired by retired IAS officer Ashok Dalwani, according to the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The other members of the panel include BSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan, and NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye. In addition, chiefs of MCX, ICEX and NCDEX are also members of the committee.

Close

The panel also has representatives from Sebi, Niti Aayog, Reserve Bank of India, finance ministry, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) and MMTC.

related news

Besides, representatives of commission for agricultural costs and prices, department of agriculture, cooperation and family welfare, department of consumer affairs, department of food and public distribution and department of commerce are members of the committee.

The committee has been mandated to recommend measures for improving market safety, efficiency, transparency and integrity and reducing cost of transaction.

In addition, the panel will examine issues related to contract designs and new products in commodity derivatives and to advise on matters related to delivery mechanism and warehouses.

Among others, it will recommend changes if required in the risk management system and suggest changes if required in the regulatory framework of commodity derivatives including governance of commodities derivatives exchanges.

The terms of reference of the committee also include review investor protection measures in the exchanges and suggest improvements as well as examine aspects related to various intermediaries and their regulations.

Further, the panel will also suggest measures for changes and improvements in market structure in view of the impending changes.

Also, it will take note of any new development that may have taken place in the market between two consecutive meetings of the committee and suggest measures.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.