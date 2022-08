Saudi Aramco's profits already $88 billion as oil prices stay high

Saudi oil company Aramcos half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion for the first half of the year as oil prices remain high globally, the company said Sunday.

The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned, said it also saw a 90 per cent surge in the second quarter of 2022 compared to last year at this time.

Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5 per cent of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and higher refining margins.