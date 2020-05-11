App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia to cut June oil output by an extra 1 million barrels per day: Ministry

Global oil demand has slumped by about 30 percent as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia has directed national oil company Aramco to cut its crude oil production for June by an extra voluntary amount of 1 million barrels per day, on top of a reduction already committed by the kingdom under the OPEC+ cut deal, a Saudi energy ministry official said on Monday.

"This brings the total production cut that will be carried out by the Kingdom, to around 4.8 million barrels per day, from the April production level," the official said.

"Therefore, the Kingdom's production for June, after both its targeted and voluntary cuts, will be 7.492 million barrels per day," he added.

Close

Brent crude was up 19 cents, or almost 1 percent, at $31.16 a barrel by 1216 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 38 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $25.12. Both contracts had fallen more than $1 earlier in the session.

related news

Global oil demand has slumped by about 30 percent as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last month reduce output by about 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, a record production cut. Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in supply will stay in place until April 2022.

Under the deal, Saudi Arabia's targeted oil production is 8.492 million bpd in May and June.

The ministry has also directed Aramco to reduce its production in May from its quota level of 8.492 million bpd "in consent with its customers", the official said.

"The Kingdom aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets," the Saudi official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #Saudi Arabia #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.