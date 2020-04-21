App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

"The kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepared to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers," the cabinet said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

PTI

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it was closely monitoring the oil markets and ready to take any additional measures after prices hit historical lows.

"The kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepared to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers," the cabinet said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #Saudi Arabia #World News

