App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia ready to cut up to 4 million bpd from record April output

OPEC and other producers meet on Thursday to decide on cuts to cope with the falling demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia is ready to cut up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of its production but only from its record output levels of 12.3 million bpd achieved in April, a source briefed on the kingdom's oil policy said on Thursday.

OPEC and other producers meet on Thursday to decide on cuts to cope with the falling demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Non-OPEC Russia has said it wants output to be cut from the January-March levels before Saudi production jumped.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #Saudi Arabia #World News

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.