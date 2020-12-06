PlusFinancial Times
Saudi Arabia Raises Official January Crude Price To Asia

Aramco also set the January OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States at plus $0.55 a barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down $0.30 a barrel from December, according to the document.

Reuters
Dec 6, 2020 / 04:17 PM IST
Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco has raised the January price for its Arab light crude to Asia to $0.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.80 from December, a company document showed.

It has also set the January OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States at plus $0.55 a barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), down $0.30 a barrel from December, according to the document.

Aramco also set its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe to minus $1.40 a barrel to ICE Brent.

 
