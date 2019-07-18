App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia crude exports drop to 6.94 million bpd in May: JODI

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provide monthly export figures to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which publishes them on its website.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May fell to 6.94 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.18 million bpd in April, official data showed on July 18.

First Published on Jul 18, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #Saudi Arabia #World News

