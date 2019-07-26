App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAT rejects Reliance Commodities appeal in 2013 Guar contracts case

Reliance Commodities had approached SAT on this issue arguing that if the clients have not been punished then even the broker cannot be punished in respect of the trading done by the clients

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) July 23 rejected Reliance Commodities' appeal seeking details of action against its clients in a 2013 case related to Guar Gum and Guar Seeds contracts involving eight commodities brokers. SAT termed Reliance's appeal as 'Roving Enquiry'.

The NCDEX had in July last year issued show-cause notices to eight commodities brokers including Reliance Commodities, Kotak Commodities and Anand Rathi Commodities. This was after it observed that their clients were interconnected and therefore, the open position limit available to them collectively should have been restricted to open position available to one client.

One of the brokers told Moneycontrol "The contention of brokers is that after examination of the matter is that as nothing adverse has been found against their clients there can be no action against the brokers. However, on specifically asking NCDEX as well as SEBI about action initiated if any, against their clients in respect of whose trades they are sought to be punished, both NCDEX and SEBI flatly refused to provide this information."

Reliance Commodities had approached SAT on this issue arguing that if the clients have not been punished then even the broker cannot be punished in respect of the trading done by the clients. It had, therefore, sought information on the action initiated, if any, against its clients, and pointed out it was entitled to receive this information from NCDEX and SEBI.

However, SAT rejected its appeal and said: “Having perused the list of documents so required for inspection we are of the opinion that the documents sought for are nothing but a roving and fishing enquiry by the appellant.”

A source told Moneycontrol, "The amount of penalty would be around Rs 100 crore collectively on the eight brokers."

Guar Gum prices had surged over a thousand percent in 2013. The Forward Markets Commission (FMC), that was the commodities regulator at the time, suspended trading of Guar Gum and Guar Seed. NCDEX's managing director had also exited the organisation after initiation of investigation in this case.

Guar Gum and Guar Seed were mainly traded in the Western part of the country, especially in Rajasthan and Gujarat.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #Commodities #NCDEX #Reliance Commodities #SAT

