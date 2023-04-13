 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian oil to India may be hit by OPEC+ drive for higher prices

Bloomberg
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

While India imports Russian oil on a delivered basis that takes into account logistics and other costs, banks are demanding details on so-called free-on-board prices to ensure they fall at, or below $60 a barrel.

The drive by OPEC and its allies to boost oil prices is lifting Russian crude along with it, prompting concerns from India’s banks that cargoes could breach the $60-a-barrel cap.

State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda informed refiners they will not handle payments for oil bought above the limit, said a refinery executive involved in seeking financing for the company’s Russian oil purchases, who asked not to be identified as he isn’t authorized to speak publicly. Banks in the South Asian nation are keeping a closer watch on prices at loading ports, before shipping and logistics costs are added, executives said.

Spokespeople at State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

India, along with China, emerged as key buyers of Russian crude after most others shunned its supplies following the invasion of Ukraine. The South Asian nation has taken advantage of cheaper barrels, purchasing record volumes and elevating Russia to its top supplier above Iraq and Saudi Arabia.