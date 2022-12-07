 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Russian oil price cap: India says concerned about stability, affordability

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

On price caps, Jaishankar said the impact of the move was not very clear to India yet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Image)

Days after the EU agreed on a price cap on Russian seaborne oil, India on Wednesday said the impact of the move was unclear and it was concerned about the stability and affordability of the energy markets.

Indian refiners will continue to look for the best deals in the interest of the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

"We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil. We ask our companies to buy oil (based on) what is the best option that they can get. Now it depends on what the market throws up," he said while replying to clarifications sought by MPs on his suo moto statement on foreign policy.

The companies will go after sources that are more competitive, Jaishankar added.

"Please do understand it's not just we buy oil from one country. We buy oil from multiple sources, but it is a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interests of the Indian people and that is exactly what we are trying to do," he said.

India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been snapping up Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.