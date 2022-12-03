 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Associated Press
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the 27-nation European Union agreed on Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel.

(Representative image)

Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened on Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States, and the 27-nation European Union agreed on Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap's European backers would come to rue their decision.

"From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil," Ulyanov tweeted.

"Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support anti-market price caps. Wait, very soon the EU will accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon."

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, called on Saturday for a lower price cap, saying the one adopted by the EU and the Group of Seven leading economies didn't go far enough.