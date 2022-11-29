 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rubber prices hit 2-year lows but revival hopes keep tyre stocks in the green

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Rubber prices have been on a declining trend, and it is trading at a two-year loss for a second straight day in the global markets, said Manisha Gupta, CNBC-TV18, Editor - Commodities & Currencies, while sharing her cues of the global scenario of the rubber industry

Rubber prices have slumped to a two-year low but tyre stocks have kept rolling in the green.

The stocks of tyre companies such as Apollo Tyres, Ceat and JK Tyre, were up over 9 percent on Monday. All the major tyre stocks were on the rise at 3:10pm on the BSE today.

Natural rubber prices lowered by 24 percent in Q3 over average last year. While Kerala rubber prices were lower by 11%, and butadiene was 1 percent down. This has led to the expected increase in the margins of tyre companies. Also, major tyre players have made capital expenditure (CapEx), according to Equirus, leading to gains in tyre companies' stock prices.

According to data, the on-year global production of rubber has been on the rise, but consumption didn't grow in sync this year, though 2021 was a great time with a 10.9 percent run-up.

Markets are at their peak of production season, which has also negatively affected the rubber prices, Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said, told CNBC TV-18.

The demand from China domestic demand has also been "extremely subdued," Budhraja said.