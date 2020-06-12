RM seed futures to remain bullish amid declining stocks, recovering demand

Sumeet Bagadia

Rape mustard seed is an edible rabi oilseed sown during the November-January period every year and harvested from February to April. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are the leading growers of the oilseed.

A good winter gives a good crop. Cooler temperatures with good amounts of water content in the soil improve the yield. Price also plays a critical role in determining the extent of sowing.

Higher prices are generally forecasted to increase sowing of RM seeds while lower prices can possibly lead to switching to other crops such as chana and wheat.

Usually, RM seed is grown on the same soil as soybean in the kharif season. Higher yields and production of soybean improves the nutritive value of the soil for the rabi sowing and harvesting of RM seed.

The RM seed oil is termed as premium vegetable oil in the domestic market compared to crude palm oil and refined soy oil. The waste left after the extraction of oil is called rape seed meal, which is exported to the global buyers or giving to cattle.

NCDEX mustard seed future price mostly traded higher during in May and the first week of June owing to easing of lockdown and reports of lower production of RM Seed in the year 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19.

In addition, farmers have been occupied with the sowing activities, which has also led to lower arrivals in the Jaipur Mandi. Furthermore, disruption of supply chains and labour work due to migrants returning to their home states also led to supply issues and supported prices in the past couple of weeks.

By June 8, NCDEX mustard futures closed higher by 13.12 percent at Rs 4,785 per quintal compared to Rs 4,230 per quintal reported on April 30.

For the coming month, we are expecting NCDEX mustard seed futures to trade bullish as the demand for rapeseed meal in the global markets is lower during this time of the year.

Correspondingly, lower carry-forwards stocks due to low production forecasts from last year (2019-20) is expected to support prices in the weaker zone.

Rapeseed mustard is selling above the MSP of Rs 4,425 per quintal in major markets and SEA of India could begin buying to support prices post the lockdown situation.

Furthermore, rapeseed oil prices could also find upside movement due to the rise in prices of other vegetable oil such as crude palm oil and refined soy oil amid increased domestic demand and exports in the global markets.

An expected rise in import duties of vegetable oils will also support RM prices in the coming month. The government is planning to hike import duties on palm and other edible oils as the country seeks to become self-reliant by boosting local oilseed production.

Overall, we expect a bullish trend in NCDEX mustard futures for the month ahead.

The author is Executive Director at Choice Broking.

