Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 6.2 to Rs 804 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 6.2, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 804 per 10 kg in 13,745 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 9.6, or 1.25 per cent, to Rs 780 per 10 kg in 21,545 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.