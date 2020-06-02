Rising demand for bullion-backed ETFs suggests positive momentum in precious metal

The precious metal could see a fresh leg of up move with tension on the rise between the US and China, dismal global economy and lockdowns being lifted prematurely in many parts of the world, says Ole S Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

In a blog post with the Saudi Gazette, Hansen said that after a recent slump in gold prices, the yellow metal once again appears to be a lucrative asset class for investors amid a weaker dollar, lower real yields and friction between the world’s two biggest economies.

"....gold’s resilience was tested once again this past week. The lack of follow-through momentum from the recent breakout to $1,765 had left the market nervous and it culminated when the spot price briefly broke below $1,700/oz this past week. However, just like the break to the upside failed to attract fresh buying, the break below support was not met by fresh selling," Hansen wrote.

He said that one of the indicators of interest resurging in the yellow metal is the growing demand for gold-backed ETFs.

"While hedge funds, which often trade on the back of a short-term technical price developments, have been rather quiet in recent months, the demand for ETF’s backed by bullion has continued to go from strength to strength. Global holdings in gold-backed ETF’s have risen non-stop for the past six months with assets at a record level above 3,100 tons," Hansen noted adding that a fresh record high in gold prices cannot be ruled out.

Hansen listed the following reasons why he feels that gold could reach new heights in the coming years:

a) gold acts as a hedge against Central Bank monetisation of the financial markets;b) unprecedented government stimulus and political need for higher inflation to support debt levels;c) the inevitable introduction of yield controls in the US forcing real yields lower;d) rising global savings glut at a time of negative real interest rates and unsustainably high stock market valuation;

e) rising geopolitical tensions as the Covid-19 blame game begins.

Hansen also sees good upside in silver prices which have recovered sharply from its March lows.

"....despite its March slump, (silver) has seen total holdings rise strongly to reach fresh records on an almost daily basis during the past couple of months. Having rallied by 50% since that March low at $11.65/oz, the metal has also managed to claw back some ground against gold."



