Rise in gold prices — should you invest?

Rahul Gupta

Everyone likes gold because we think that it is a very safe asset in a very dangerous world.

Especially during unprecedented times, investors around the world are seen shifting their investments to risk-free assets such as government bonds, gold and so on, from riskier assets.

Recent times are not different. There is a lot of uncertainty in the global economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fears of the novel coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth and rising geo-political tensions between India-China, US-China and US-European Union have increased the demand for gold.

Moreover, rise in crude oil prices and hike in gold ETFs holdings, provided support to gold price. MCX Gold has witnessed gains of almost 13 percent in Q1 FY21 and touched a high of Rs 48,825 per 10 gms in June. It hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 48,982 per 10 grams on June 30, made a reversal thereafter. The recent high is acting as a crucial resistance and we may see small correction in prices till Rs 47,500/47,000.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 1,178.9 tonnes as on June 30, surged 22 percent on a quarterly (Q1FY21) basis from 967 tonnes seen on March 31. On a year-to-year basis, it has witnessed a hike of 48.5 percent as compared to 794.04 tonnes seen on June 30, 2019.

In India, traditionally, people have been investing in physical gold. But with the recent the record high of Rs 48,982, the question that comes to everyone's mind is how long will this coronavirus-led caution continue? And, whether it makes sense to invest in yellow metal at this point in time?

We expect a small reversal and some profit-booking may take place in gold demand as risk appetite is picking up with nations easing lockdowns and governments and central banks providing stimulus to support economies.

As seen in the monthly chart, MCX Gold continued to rally for the 7th consecutive month and the counter hit an all-time high of Rs 48,982 levels. RSI indicator is hovering at around 88.8 which is in overbought position also indicates that there is space for gold prices to come down.

The dip will be short-lived and will find buying support until Rs 47,000 holds, and prices will again bounce back towards Rs 48,500/49,000 levels as the precious metal is considered to be a traditional hedge.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the markets even more unpredictable and volatile in many respects. The outbreak has put global growth in doldrums.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its global economic forecasts for 2020, and predicts a much deeper recession and slower recovery than originally expected. The fund forecast that global GDP will contract by 4.9 percent this year, from its previous estimate in April when it projected GDP to shrink by 3 percent. Meanwhile, the relations between US and China have soured badly in the months since the 'phase one' trade deal was signed in January.

Other topics to be highly considered are the ongoing Brexit talks, which has yielded no progress. If the UK cannot agree an extension this month, or agree a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year, the UK and EU will be facing the no-deal which has so badly influenced the pound in recent years, often triggering weakness and the sale of riskier assets. Also, markets will start to pay more attention to the rapidly approaching US election.

Thus, the ongoing geopolitical tensions around the globe and any escalation in tensions or any negative news regarding coronavirus will boost safe-haven demand for gold and once it cross and sustains above Rs 49,000 then Rs 49,750-50,600 is expected.

However, if prices falls below Rs 47,000 mark then a slip towards its previous month low of Rs 45,421 is expected.

As gold is expected to witness a correction, hence we would suggest investors to go for buying in staggered manner. Buy 25 percent at current levels around Rs 48,200 then another 45 percent at Rs 47,535 and the remaining can be bought within Rs 46,710.

(The author is Head of Research - Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.