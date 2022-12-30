 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.41% in November

Dec 30, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

Food inflation stood at 4.30 per cent in November 2022 against 6.52 per cent of the previous month (October 2022) and 3.40 per cent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year ago.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 per cent in November compared to 6.08 per cent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.41 per cent compared to 6.08 per cent for the previous month (October 2022) and 4.84 per cent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year before," a Labour Bureau statement said.

The All-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers for November 2022 remained stationary at 132.5 points compared to October 2022.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the miscellaneous group contributing 0.21 percentage points to the total change. At an item level, wheat, wheat atta, buffalo milk, cow milk, dairy milk, eggs hen, sunflower oil, onion, chillies dry, cooked meal, doctor's/surgeon's fee, hospital/nursing home charges and bus fare etc. are responsible for the rise in the index.

However, it stated that this increase was largely checked by apple, banana, orange, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, cucumber, gourd, lady finger and tomato etc. putting downward pressure on the index.