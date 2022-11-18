Retail inflation for farm, rural eased marginally to 7.22%, 7.34% in October

Representative Image

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased marginally to 7.22 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively, in October compared to September 2022, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) stood at 7.22 percent and 7.34 percent in October 2022 compared to 7.69 percent and 7.90 percent respectively in September 2022 and 2.76 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 7.05 percent and 7 percent in October 2022 compared to 7.47 percent and 7.52 percent respectively in September 2022 and 0.39 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of October 2022 increased by 10 points and 9 points to stand at 1159 points and 1170 points, respectively.

The CPI-AL was at 1,149 points in September 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,161 points.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 9.15 and 8.35 points respectively mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, fish fresh/dry, poultry, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, vegetables, and fruits, gur, etc.

The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1337 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 913 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 19 states while it remained unchanged for Kerala state. Tamil Nadu with 1325 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 962 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers was seen in Tamil Nadu (16 points) and for Rural Labourers in Tamil Nadu, Tripura & West Bengal States (15 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, fish fresh, onion, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, etc.