ReNew to explore investment opportunities in hydrogen segment: Chairman Sumant Sinha

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Chairman Sumant Sinha made the remarks on the sidelines of an event organised in the national capital for re-branding his company ReNew Power as ReNew.

ReNew produces renewable energy through solar and wind-based projects (Representative image)

ReNew will explore investment opportunities in the green hydrogen space as the clean energy firm is expanding its business portfolio, its chairman Sumant Sinha said on Monday.

Sinha made the remarks on the sidelines of an event organised in the national capital for re-branding his company ReNew Power as ReNew.

ReNew is one of the largest independent power producers (IPPs) globally, producing renewable energy through solar and wind-based projects.

Asked whether the company is looking to increase its presence in the hydrogen value chain, including manufacturing of electrolysers and green ammonia, Sinha replied in affirmative.