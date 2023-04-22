 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remain invested in gold rather than waiting for larger correction in prices: Tata Asset Management

Tapan Patel
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

The current market environment and the auspicious occasion may be considered as an opportunity to remain invested in Gold rather than waiting for larger correction in the prices.

Tapan Patel, Research Analyst – Commodities at Tata Asset Management

Gold is one of the most preferred investments in India for years. People tend to buy gold on auspicious occasions and festivals while in rural India farmers are used to buy gold following good harvesting season. Gold also holds a great value protection against inflation and economic uncertainty. With passing of the times, the forms of investment in gold have been changed. Gold investment now can be done in many forms like buying jewellery, coins, bars, gold exchange-traded funds, gold funds, sovereign gold bond scheme, Digi-Gold etc.

The price performance of gold is linked to overall market cycles and economic events where investors look to hedge their risk exposure with safer asset classes like gold. Gold prices have been on the stellar run recently with domestic gold prices soaring more than 20 percent from the September 2022 lows hitting all-time highs. (Source: Bloomberg).

The current market environment is strongly in favour of gold investment as the global economy is struggling with high inflation and tight liquidity. The major central banks are on the quest to tackle high inflation to bring the economy on track. The US central bank is on the centre stage in this financial turmoil which has hiked key interest rates 9 times so far. (Source: US Federal Reserve)

