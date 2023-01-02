 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refrigerator prices may rise up to 5% as revised BEE labelling norms come into force

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

According to manufacturers like Godrej Appliances, Haier and Panasonic, implementation of the new norms may put an additional burden of 2-5 per cent on consumers, depending on the models.

Prices of refrigerators are likely to increase by up to 5 per cent as the revised norms of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) have become applicable from January 1 this year.

Besides tightening the labelling, the new norms also mandate separate star labelling for freezers and refrigerator provisioning units (storage part) of the frost-free models.

"Now, we have to declare labelling for both. That is the new change," said Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi told PTI.

When asked about the price increase, he said: "In every energy efficiency tightening, cost inputs go up a little bit to achieve those efficiencies through better insulation and around 2-3 per cent price hike because of this will be happening, depending on various models and star ratings".

Moreover, another change in the recent star labelling that is happening is the declaration of the net capacity of a refrigerator unit and not the gross capacity, Nandi said.