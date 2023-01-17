 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Recovery in marketing margins, lower oil prices to restore OMC profitability in FY24: Moody's

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

"Still, overall earnings for fiscal 2023 ending on March 31, 2023 will be weak because of marketing losses in the first half, when net realized prices did not increase as much as international prices because of fuel price caps," it said.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are likely to see weak earnings in current fiscal year despite fall in oil prices mainly because of losses they incurred on holding prices in the first half, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

"As international oil prices cool on economic slowdown concerns, marketing losses will ease for the three state-owned refining and marketing companies, IOC, BPCL and HPCL.

"Still, overall earnings for fiscal 2023 ending on March 31, 2023 will be weak because of marketing losses in the first half, when net realized prices did not increase as much as international prices because of fuel price caps," it said.

The three oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not change prices beginning April 6 despite cost of raw material rising. This led to the three booking a combined loss of Rs 21,000 crore during April-September 2022.
The rupee's depreciation against the US dollar further hit profits as oil prices and a large portion of refiners' borrowings are in dollars, the rating agency said.

"A decline in crude oil prices from levels earlier in the current fiscal year will lower feedstock costs and improve profitability in the next few months.

"The three companies also benefit from the continued use of Russian crude oil, which is trading at a discount to Brent crude. Nonetheless, oil prices are likely to remain volatile over the next 12 months," it said.
An escalation of the Ukraine conflict or an increase in oil demand from China following its opening would push up prices and constrain the refiners' profits.