Putin says Russia could cut oil production over 'stupid' price cap

Reuters
Dec 10, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

"As for our reaction, I have already said that we simply will not sell to those countries that make such decisions," Putin told reporters in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. "We will think, maybe, even about a possible, if necessary ... reduction in production."

Putin, who rules the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the largest gas exporter, said Russia had a production agreement with other members of the OPEC+ oil producers' club, so such a drastic step was still only a possibility.

"We are thinking about this, there are no solutions yet. And concrete steps will be outlined in a decree from the president of Russia that will be released in the next few days," Putin said.

Selling oil and gas to Europe has been one of the main sources of Russia's foreign currency earnings since Soviet geologists found oil and gas in the swamps of Siberia in the decades after World War Two.