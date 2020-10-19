172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|opec-to-discuss-weakening-oil-demand-outlook-5982291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC+ to discuss weakening oil demand outlook

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have been reducing output since January 2017 in an effort to balance the market, support prices and reduce inventories.

Reuters

Oil producer group OPEC+ will meet on Monday to discuss the weakening demand outlook in the face of rising coronavirus infections as well as increased output from Libya but is unlikely to recommend immediate action, OPEC+ sources said.

An OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee, comprising top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, is scheduled to meet from 1330 GMT.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, have been reducing output since January 2017 in an effort to balance the market, support prices and reduce inventories.

Close

They are currently curbing production by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 9.7 million bpd, and are due to taper cuts by 2 million bpd in January.

Several OPEC watchers, including analysts from US investment bank J.P. Morgan, have suggested that a bearish demand outlook could prompt OPEC+ to delay any easing of the reductions. The United Arab Emirates and Russia, however, have said that cuts would be eased as planned.

The group will meet again on November 30.

OPEC+ experts last week discussed risks of a persisting supply overhang in 2021 in the event of a prolonged and severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Demand itself is still looking anaemic," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said last week.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #International Markets #OPEC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.