OPEC+ to debate oil cuts as big as 20 million bpd

OPEC and other oil producers will debate on Thursday oil cuts as big as 20 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 20 percent of global supplies, one OPEC source and a Russian source told Reuters.

"That is a global deal," the OPEC source said.

He did not specify if the United States would be involved - something Russia and OPEC producers have insisted on.

Another OPEC source and a separate Russian source told Reuters that Russia and Saudi Arabia had managed to remove their main obstacles to agreeing a new deal on oil cuts.