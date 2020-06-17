App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC sees gradual oil demand recovery in second half of year

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would decline by 6.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2020, a less severe drop than the 11.9 million bpd fall in the first six months.

Reuters

OPEC on Wednesday forecast a gradual recovery in oil demand that has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis and said record supply cuts by the group and other producers were already helping rebalance the market.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand would decline by 6.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2020, a less severe drop than the 11.9 million bpd fall in the first six months.

"A gradual recovery (is) projected until the end

Close

of 2020," OPEC said in the report.

OPEC did not further cut its 2020 oil demand forecast in the report.

 

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:24 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.