App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC, Russia seen easing oil production cuts from August

Record cuts were meant to last until the end of June but then had been extended into July. The sources said no discussions have taken place so far about extending the record cuts into August, meaning they were most likely to be eased to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Reuters

OPEC and Russia will likely ease record oil production cuts from August as global oil demand recovers and prices have bounced back from their lows, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies including Russia, know as OPEC+, have agreed to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or 10 percent of global demand, from May to support oil prices as demand plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Record cuts were meant to last until the end of June but then had been extended into July. The sources said no discussions have taken place so far about extending the record cuts into August, meaning they were most likely to be eased to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Close

"A further extension is unlikely unless there is another downward move in demand," one OPEC source said.

related news

Key OPEC+ ministers will meet in mid-July at a panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), to recommend the next level of cuts.

Oil prices have recovered to above $41 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April, helped by OPEC+ cuts and a recovery in demand as governments ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, and Russia have to perform a balancing act of pushing up oil prices to meet budget needs while not driving them too high to avoid a resurgence of U.S. shale production.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this month Moscow was happy with the current oil price. U.S. output has plunged by a record 2 million bpd, but there are signs it is recovering quickly.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #Russia #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.