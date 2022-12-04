 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions

Associated Press
Dec 04, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

The 23-country OPEC+ alliance are scheduled to meet Sunday, a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Moscow's oil earnings in response to its war in Ukraine.

The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are expected to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.

The 23-country OPEC+ alliance are scheduled to meet Sunday, a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Moscow's oil earnings in response to its war in Ukraine. Those are a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian exports imposed by the EU and Group of Seven democracies.

Russia rejected the price cap approved Friday and threatened to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.

Oil has been trading lower on fears that coronavirus outbreaks and China's strict zero-COVID restrictions would reduce demand for fuel in one of the world's major economies. Concerns about recessions in the U.S. and Europe also raise the prospect of lower demand for gasoline and other fuel made from crude.

That uncertainty is the reason OPEC+ gave in October for a slashing production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, which some saw as a possible move to help Russia weather the European embargo. The impact had some limitations because OPEC+ countries already can't meet their quotas.

With the global economy slowing, oil prices have been falling since summertime highs, with international benchmark Brent closing Friday at $85.42 per barrel, down from $98 a month ago. That has eased gasoline prices for drivers in the U.S. and around the world.