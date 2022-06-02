OPEC+ Meeting Highlights | White House welcomes decision to raise output by over 200,000 bbl/day, lauds Saudi Arabia's role

OPEC+ Meeting Highlights |The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August.

Ahead of the meeting, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production.

Some OPEC members were considering the idea of suspending Russia in an oil production deal as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 31, citing OPEC delegates. Exempting Russia could have paved the way for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC members to produce more to meet the production targets.

Oil prices have soared to above $100 a barrel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and countries including the United States have urged a hike in production to bring prices down.

As recently as June 1, sources expected OPEC+ to stick to its modest monthly increases in oil output, despite seeing tighter global markets.

An OPEC+ technical committee trimmed its forecast for the 2022 oil market surplus by about 500,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, two OPEC+ sources had said.

With Reuters inputs