OPEC+ Meeting Highlights | White House welcomes decision to raise output by over 200,000 bbl/day, lauds Saudi Arabia's role

OPEC+ Meeting Highlights | Oil prices were little changed after erasing early losses on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.
OPEC+ Meeting Highlights |The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August.
Ahead of the meeting, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production.
Some OPEC members were considering the idea of suspending Russia in an oil production deal as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 31, citing OPEC delegates. Exempting Russia could have paved the way for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC members to produce more to meet the production targets.
Oil prices have soared to above $100 a barrel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and countries including the United States have urged a hike in production to bring prices down.
As recently as June 1, sources expected OPEC+ to stick to its modest monthly increases in oil output, despite seeing tighter global markets.
An OPEC+ technical committee trimmed its forecast for the 2022 oil market surplus by about 500,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, two OPEC+ sources had said.
With Reuters inputs
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States haswelcomed OPEC+’s announcement to increase oil output by around 200,000 barrels per day starting July.“We recognize the role of Saudi Arabia as the chair of OPEC+ and its largest producer in achieving this consensus amongst the group members,” she said in a statement, before adding that the “United States will continue to use all tools at [its] disposal to address energy prices pressures," the statement added.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC+, has shifted its approach likely due to the pressure exerted by the United States, analysts say.
The kingdom’s foreign minister said last week that there was nothing more it could do to tame oil markets, and even suggested there was no shortfall of crude.
“While we initially thought such a policy shift would likely coincide with a meeting between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we now believe that the expiration of the OPEC+ agreement could potentially come at tomorrow’s ministerial meeting,” RBC strategists including Helima Croft said in a note late on Wednesday. “The remaining barrels could be added back in July and August.”
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |The additional supply increases from OPEC+ would probably come from a few countries, experts said, adding thatSaudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have significant volumes of spare capacity that could be ramped up quickly. Most of the other OPEC members have been struggling to hit their output targets for months.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Opening the taps wider is a major turnaround for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. The group, led by Saudi Arabia, has been doggedly sticking to its plan for gradual monthly supply increases even after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a key member of the group, upended global markets and sent energy prices soaring. The cartel has so far avoided discussing the crisis at most meetings, saying it’s a matter of politics rather than markets.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |Oil prices were little changed after erasing early losses on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.
Brent futures rose 40 cents, or 0.3%, to $116.69 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 49 cents, or 0.4%, to $115.75.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |OPEC+ agrees to add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July and August, up from 432,000 barrels a day in recent months, delegates told Bloomberg.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Today's meeting, which is currently underway,comes amid speculation that the 23-member alliance, known as OPEC+, may consider breaking from its cautious series of increases and agree to pump more oil starting in July amid fears that high energy prices could slow the global economy. Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and Europe and sapping consumer purchasing power.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, has resisted pleas from the White House to supply more oil to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia. That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, has helped push prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been propped up by a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
OPEC+ has been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month, under a road map to gradually restore production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Western nations, grappling with record inflation rates that are threatening economic growth, have repeatedly asked the OPEC+ to accelerate its output hikes.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
The Wall Street Journal reported that some OPEC members were considering suspending Russia from the agreed production plan, to allow other producers to pump significantly more crude, as sought by the United States and European nations.
But two OPEC+ sources told Reuters a technical meeting on Wednesday had not discussed the idea. Six other OPEC+ delegates said the idea was not being discussed by the group.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers raising production to compensate for its lower output but not necessarily making up all the shortfall. The Kremlin maintains it can re-route oil exports to minimise losses from EU sanctions, but analysts remain sceptical.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.
Russian production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on the back of sanctions.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Earlier today, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, Brent crude was down $2.82, or 2.4%, at $113.47 a barrel at 1035 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.81, or 2.4%, to $112.45 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
Oil prices fell on June 2on speculation that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members may boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
All member nations, including Russia which is attending the meeting, is required toapprove any change to the OPEC+ pact in order to allowan increase in oil-production increases.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE |
The groupwill hold deliberations on increasingthe quantum of its oil-supply by around 50 percent. If the proposal is agreed to, it would virtually signal bowing to the global pressure which calls for urgent measures toease the pain of high crude oilprices.