OPEC+ Meeting Highlights | White House welcomes decision to raise output by over 200,000 bbl/day, lauds Saudi Arabia's role

OPEC+ Meeting Highlights |The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August.
Ahead of the meeting, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production.
Oil prices have soared to above $100 a barrel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and countries including the United States have urged a hike in production to bring prices down.
As recently as June 1, sources expected OPEC+ to stick to its modest monthly increases in oil output, despite seeing tighter global markets.
An OPEC+ technical committee trimmed its forecast for the 2022 oil market surplus by about 500,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, two OPEC+ sources had said.With Reuters inputs
White House welcomes OPEC+ announcement to increase output, lauds role of Saudi Arabia
Political pressure from the White House may have brought about the Saudis’ policy shift, say analysts
Saudi, UAE to largely account for additional release: Experts
Oil prices little changed after OPEC+ agrees to boost output
OPEC+ agrees to add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July, August
The United States will continue to use all tools at our disposal to address energy price pressures.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) June 2, 2022
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States has welcomed OPEC+’s announcement to increase oil output by around 200,000 barrels per day starting July. “We recognize the role of Saudi Arabia as the chair of OPEC+ and its largest producer in achieving this consensus amongst the group members,” she said in a statement, before adding that the “United States will continue to use all tools at [its] disposal to address energy prices pressures," the statement added.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC+, has shifted its approach likely due to the pressure exerted by the United States, analysts say.
The kingdom’s foreign minister said last week that there was nothing more it could do to tame oil markets, and even suggested there was no shortfall of crude.
“While we initially thought such a policy shift would likely coincide with a meeting between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we now believe that the expiration of the OPEC+ agreement could potentially come at tomorrow’s ministerial meeting,” RBC strategists including Helima Croft said in a note late on Wednesday. “The remaining barrels could be added back in July and August.”
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | The additional supply increases from OPEC+ would probably come from a few countries, experts said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have significant volumes of spare capacity that could be ramped up quickly. Most of the other OPEC members have been struggling to hit their output targets for months.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | Opening the taps wider is a major turnaround for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. The group, led by Saudi Arabia, has been doggedly sticking to its plan for gradual monthly supply increases even after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a key member of the group, upended global markets and sent energy prices soaring. The cartel has so far avoided discussing the crisis at most meetings, saying it’s a matter of politics rather than markets.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | Oil prices were little changed after erasing early losses on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to boost crude output to compensate for a drop in Russian production.
Brent futures rose 40 cents, or 0.3%, to $116.69 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 49 cents, or 0.4%, to $115.75.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | OPEC+ agrees to add 648,000 barrels a day of oil to the market in July and August, up from 432,000 barrels a day in recent months, delegates told Bloomberg.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | Today's meeting, which is currently underway, comes amid speculation that the 23-member alliance, known as OPEC+, may consider breaking from its cautious series of increases and agree to pump more oil starting in July amid fears that high energy prices could slow the global economy. Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and Europe and sapping consumer purchasing power.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, has resisted pleas from the White House to supply more oil to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia. That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, has helped push prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been propped up by a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.
OPEC+ Meeting LIVE | OPEC+ has been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month, under a road map to gradually restore production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.