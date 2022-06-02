OPEC+ Meeting Highlights | White House welcomes decision to raise output by over 200,000 bbl/day, lauds Saudi Arabia's role

June 02, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

OPEC+ Meeting Highlights |The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August.

Ahead of the meeting, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members could boost oil output to offset a drop in Russian production.

