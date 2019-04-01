App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC March oil output sinks on Saudi cuts, Venezuela blackouts

Crude oil is trading above $68 a barrel, close to a 2019 high, boosted by the Saudi move and involuntary supply curbs in Venezuela and Iran which are both under US sanctions that are limiting their exports.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

OPEC oil supply sank to a four-year low in March, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia over-delivered on the group's supply cut pact while Venezuelan output posted a further drop due to sanctions and power outages.

The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 30.40 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey showed on Monday, down 280,000 bpd from February and the lowest OPEC total since 2015, according to a Reuters survey.

The survey suggests that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are pressing ahead with even larger supply cuts than called for by OPEC's latest deal, shrugging off pressure from US President Donald Trump to increase supply. On Thursday, Trump again called for OPEC to pump more oil to lower prices.

Crude oil is trading above $68 a barrel, close to a 2019 high, boosted by the Saudi move and involuntary supply curbs in Venezuela and Iran which are both under US sanctions that are limiting their exports.

related news

OPEC, Russia and other non-members -- an alliance known as OPEC+ -- agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1. OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members -- all except Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

In March, the 11 OPEC members bound by the new agreement achieved 135 percent of pledged cuts, the survey found, up from 101 percent in February.

Among exempt producers, Venezuelan supply fell by 150,000 bpd as power cuts hit exports, adding to the impact of US sanctions on state oil company PDVSA and a long-term decline in production.

The latest OPEC+ deal came just months after the group agreed to pump more oil, which in turn partially unwound their original supply-limiting accord that took effect in 2017.

March's output is the lowest by OPEC as a group since February 2015, excluding membership changes that have taken place since then, according to Reuters surveys.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consulting firms.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even as Amit Shah Promises Mission-20 in Northeast, Can Citizenship Bi ...

Heartbroken After Losing Job, Man Rants at Sushma Swaraj on Twitter; U ...

Money Under 'NYAY' Scheme to be Deposited in A/C of Women, Says Rahul ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telang ...

UK Court Finds Indian-origin Man Guilty of Trying to Join ISIS

E-Buzz: Ranveer Inks A Musical Beginning

'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s ...

PM Modi Targets Sharad Pawar; NCP Hits Back With Advani Jibe

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan stea ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.