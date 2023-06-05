Opec+ extends oil production cuts, Saudi Arabia pledges big cuts in July

Goldman Sachs analysts said the meeting was "moderately bullish" for oil markets and could boost December 2023 Brent prices by between $1 and $6 a barrel depending on how long Saudi Arabia maintains output at 9 million barrels per day over the next six months.

Saudi Arabia will significantly reduce its oil production output in July in addition to a broader OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia) deal to limit supply to the end of 2024 as the group seeks to boost falling oil prices.

What was already agreed in 2023

OPEC+ already had in place oil output cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand. The figure comprises a 2 million barrels per day cut agreed last year from August 2022 production levels, and a further 1.66 million bpd of voluntary cuts from nine OPEC+ countries.

What oil output cuts were decided at Opec+ meeting?

The group decided to cut oil they pump into the global market by an additional 1.4 million barrels per day in addition to extending the current OPEC+ cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day.

Approximately 40 percent of the world's crude oil is produced by OPEC+ nations.

At the OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer in the group, also announced a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day for July, which could be extended further. According to the Saudi energy ministry, the country will extend its voluntary oil production cut until the end of 2024. According to the ministry, the additional voluntary cut will assist the preventative measures taken by OPEC+ nations to ensure the stability and balance of the oil markets.

Oil price increases by 1 percent

After Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce additional cuts, Brent crude futures were up $1.00, or 1.3 percent, at $77.13 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT) after touching a session high of $78.73. and, US West Texas Intermediate crude gained by 87 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $72.61 after hitting an intraday high of $75.06.

Consultancy Rystad Energy said the additional Saudi cut is likely to deepen the market deficit to more than 3 million barrels per day in July, which could push prices higher in the coming weeks. Goldman Sachs analysts said the meeting was "moderately bullish" for oil markets and could boost December 2023 Brent prices by between $1 and $6 a barrel depending on how long Saudi Arabia maintains output at 9 million barrels per day over the next six months.

Many of the OPEC+ reductions will have little real impact as the lower targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola bring them into line with their actual production levels. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was allowed to raise output targets by 200,000 barrels per day to 3.22 million barrels per day to reflect its larger production capacity.

In the meantime, India's imports from Russia reached record levels, up 15 percent MoM to 1.96 million barrels per day. Currently, over 42 percent of all imported crude comes from Russia.