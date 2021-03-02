OPEC+ decision looms as a major risk for oil market, but prices still expected to rise

Source: Reuters

Oil prices saw one-way upward movement last month with prices gaining nearly 18 percent as inventories worldwide tightened and demand returned to some extent. Expectations are ripe that oil inventories will continue to deplete heading into the summer and as economies worldwide begin to reopen.

OPEC+ production curbs in part provided a floor to the prices as the cuts helped to deplete global stockpiles. Plus, the unprecedented cold blast in the US that recently halted production made the markets about 100,000 bpd tighter than previously thought. Brent's nearest contract is trading at a premium of nearly $6 a barrel, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions going ahead.

Expectations for increasing demand also are helping to fuel optimism. The US EIA forecast global oil consumption would grow by 5.6 million barrels per day (mbpd), or 6 percent, this year. The United States will account for 1.4 mbpd of that growth, based on an expectation for widespread inoculations. In total, EIA expects global oil consumption will average at 97.8 mbpd this year.

OPEC's latest forecast calls for global oil demand to increase by 5.8 million barrels per day to average 96.1 barrels per day in 2021. The IEA estimated that global oil demand would rise by 5.4 mbpd in 2021 to reach 96.4 mbpd.

In this context, OPEC+ can play a decisive role in the equation of crude oil price very soon. OPEC+ will discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April. There will be two crucial decisions.

1) First, the group as a whole must choose whether to restore as much as 500,000 barrels per day, the next step in a gradual revival of production that was agreed on in December, but paused at the January meeting.

2) Second, Saudi Arabia must determine the fate of the extra 1 mbpd of extra voluntary cuts it is making this month and next to help clear surplus inventories even more quickly.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading toward an OPEC+ meeting in the first week on March with differing opinions about adding more supply to the market in April. In the past OPEC+ meetings, Saudi was determined to bring down crude production, while discarding murmurs that favoured the polar opposite.

Saudi Arabia is expected to strongly insist on reducing oil production at current levels, but with these prices some OPEC+ states will likely propose easing the cuts, but how this plays out in terms of policy remains to be seen on the day of the meeting. Sentiments suggest that cartel is expected to boost output quotas by 0.5 mbpd in April, with Saudi Arabia reversing its earlier 1 mbpd cut – but given lagging supply, these increases are not expected to be bearish for prices.

OPEC+ will have an important say in how the oil supercycle plays out. Oil prices are now at a level that could bring at least the smaller US operators back and even start to tempt renewed longer-cycle upstream investment. However, core OPEC+ countries will also want to increase market share and reap the rewards. A fine line will need to be walked between unwinding from the deal without it unravelling.

Concerns for Oil markets

The market still faces lingering near-term risks to global reopening efforts. The outlook for Asian transport fuels has worsened again, with a resurgent COVID in the region hampering mobility and likely spurring more Chinese exports of diesel and gasoline.

Despite expectations for crude supply reductions to spur declines in global inventories, the demand outlook remains precarious as governments toughen lockdown restrictions and vaccine distribution efforts face logistical obstacles. US infectious-disease chief Anthony Fauci said he's worried about delays to the second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations as governments stretch intervals to speed immunizations.

In India, sales of diesel, the country's most-used fuel and a proxy for economic health, dropped by 6.6 percent in the first half of January compared with the same period in December, and was down 3.5 percent from a year earlier. Sales of gasoline, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas also declined. In Europe, road use in the UK, France, Italy and Spain was down 37 percent in early January compared with pre-pandemic levels, the weakest since June.

Conclusion

Investors are focused on the OPEC+ meet due this week, to gauge the intention of countries to keep status quo or bring back some production back in the markets. There are mixed signals in OPEC+ as Saudi Arabia wishes to keep production deals while higher prices have led to Russia, signaling an ease in production cuts. The OPEC+ decision looms as a major risk event for the oil market, but oil prices are still expected to stay on a bullish trend and Brent is expected to touch $70 if things go as per plan.

All in all, on March 4, the bone of contention between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production cuts could evolve into a tug of war with pumped up diplomatic muscles creating a spectacle for anxious OPEC+ members to watch, fret and fume. There’s also the risk for OPEC+ that, once the weather-related disruption in the shale heartlands abates, high prices would provoke a new flood of supply from shale producers with return of Iranian oil will also present a test for supply demand equation. Any opposition by OPEC+ members can pull back prices back to $55 levels as OPEC+ supply cut is a major contributor to rally and any change in policy will bring back question of Balance of crude in markets.

