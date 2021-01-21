MARKET NEWS

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts at 99% in December, sources say

Technical and ministerial committee meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia are scheduled to take place in early February.

Reuters
January 21, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Source: Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in December reached 99 percent, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Thursday.

The figure is slightly below November's 101 percent.

The final compliance figure could change slightly before then, one of the sources said.

The final compliance figure could change slightly before then, one of the sources said.

 
Reuters
