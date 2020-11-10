Onion prices moderate on government control measures, stock limits

Onion prices in India have begun to moderate with arrivals across markets in Nashik, the hub of onion trade in the country, increasing and the Union government taking various measures to curb the surge.

“Measures such as imposing stock limits on onion and decision to import by the Centre have helped moderate prices,” said Dr PK Gupta, Acting Director, National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF), Nashik.

“The market has moderated though prices have tended to look up the last couple of days due to lower arrivals,” said Jayachandra Muthyala of Nashik-based Jayachandra Foods Pvt.

“With rains stopping, arrivals have also improved from various parts,” he said.

On November 10, onion in Maharashtra’s Nashik district was quoted between Rs 2,900 and Rs 3,600 a quintal against Rs 3,300-4,500 on November 9. During the weekend, onion prices had dropped to around Rs 2,500 a quintal.

Prices are over 40 percent lower compared the rates that prevailed in the third week of October when they surged to Rs 100 at retail outlets in some parts of the country. On October 23, most of the onion trades in Nashik took place in the range of Rs 5,600-6,000 a quintal,

In cities such as Chennai, the relief has been marginal with prices dropping to Rs 90 a kg from Rs 100 in the third and last week of October.

“Onion prices are currently ruling between Rs 40 and Rs 60 a kg in primary agricultural markets in Maharashtra. Arrivals of Kharif crop have begun and the Centre’s decision to import have also had an impact,” said Sohanlal Bhandari chairman, Nashik District Onion Traders Association.

Suvarna Jagtap, Chairman, Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in Nashik district, said onion prices are expected to stay at current levels.

“The one lakh tonne of onion that India is importing will help to meet any shortage for another couple of weeks,” she said.

Sushant Musale, a trader in Nashik, said imports have certainly helped bring prices down, mainly in view of market sentiments being affected.

Bhandari said the quality of imported onions was not good.

Traders association’s Bhandari said that the stock limit imposed from October 24 had an impact on surging price. The Centre has imposed a cap of 25 tonnes of onion for wholesale traders and two tonnes for retail outlets.

In States such as Tamil Nadu, there has been a crackdown on onion hoarders. On November 9, the authorities seized 483 tonnes of onion kept in two poultry sheds in Perambalur district.

Jagtap said onion prices could rule around current levels for another month until the new crop arrives.

Bhandari said arrivals could be delayed as the standing crop in Maharashtra was badly affected by rains.

NHRDF’s Gupta said over 50 percent of the standing onion crop in Maharashtra has been affected by rains.

Muthyala said that arrivals in Nashik APMC are about 100-120 tractor loads compared with 500-600 during this time normally. However, they are higher than 50-60 tractor loads witnessed in the third week of October.

“When the crop is good, we have even seen 800 tractor loads arrive in the markets,” he said.

Jagtap said current arrivals at Lasalgaon APMC were 150 tonnes against the normal 1,000 tonnes at this time of the year.

Bhandari said onion prices are unlikely to rule below Rs 30 a kg until January. “Arrivals will increase after December,” he said.

According to data from various APMCs in Maharashtra, onion arrivals till now since October 1 are 2.31 lakh tonnes against three lakh tonnes during the same period a year ago.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s third advance estimate of horticultural crops in India has pegged onion production during the 2019-20 season (July-June) at 26.15 million tonnes against 22.82 million tonnes the previous one.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)