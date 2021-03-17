English
Oil supercycle unlikely due to ample stocks and supply, IEA says

"Oil’s sharp rally to near $70 a barrel has spurred talk of a new supercycle and a looming supply shortfall. Our data and analysis suggest otherwise," the IEA said in its monthly report.

Reuters
March 17, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Oil prices are unlikely to mount a dramatic and sustained surge despite vaccines expected to boost demand later this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, with the world still awash in oil.

"For a start, oil inventories still look ample compared with historical levels despite a steady decline ... On top of the stock cushion, a hefty amount of spare production capacity has built up as a result of OPEC+ supply curbs," it said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group dubbed OPEC+, largely kept limits on production this month, galvanising the market and causing some investors to predict a supercycle - a large, multi-year price rise.

"The prospect of stronger demand and continued OPEC+ production restraint point to a sharp decline in inventories during the second half of the year," the Paris-based energy watchdog said.

"For now, however, there is more than enough oil in tanks and under the ground to keep global oil markets adequately supplied."
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #International Energy Agency #World News
first published: Mar 17, 2021 03:30 pm

