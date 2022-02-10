Oil steady as US stockpiles fall but Iran talks weigh

Representative image

Oil prices held broadly steady on Thursday after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

Brent crude futures slipped 2 cents to $91.53 a barrel at 1430 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.71 a barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1%.

Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows.

ALSO READ: Can rising crude oil prices spoil the India revival story?

Overall, thin supplies of crude oil, low storage and global output that is nearing a maximum are all working to drive up prices, according to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Oil markets remain extremely tight playing into our bullish thesis that the simultaneous deficit of depleting inventories, thinning spare capacity and structural underinvestments are blending towards extremely distressed levels".

U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels – their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 369,000-barrel rise.

U.S. product supplied – the best proxy for demand – peaked at 21.9 million barrels per day (bpd) over the past four weeks due to strong economic activity nationwide, EIA data showed.

However, investors are closely watching the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks which resumed this week. A deal could lift U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and ease global supply tightness, with some analysts seeing signs of progress.

"A deal is far from guaranteed though and with the market so tight, crude will likely remain elevated. It has helped take some pressure off but as we saw yesterday, there's still plenty willing to buy into shallow dips," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The White House publicly pressured Iran on Wednesday to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement quickly, saying that it will be impossible to return to the accord if a deal is not struck within weeks.