App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil stable as Asia stock markets rebound, but sentiment cautious on trade concerns

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.65 a barrel, up 6 cents from their last settlement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices were stable on Monday, supported by a bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $77.63 a barrel at 0221 GMT, 1 cent above their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $67.65 a barrel, up 6 cents from their last settlement.

Despite the gains and calmer financial markets early on Monday, sentiment among investors remained cautious after hefty losses last week.

related news

Oil faced "downward pressure from lower growth forecasts around the globe", said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda.

Hedge funds slashed their bullish wagers on US crude in the latest week to the lowest level in more than a year, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 42,644 contracts to 216,733 in the week to Oct. 23, the lowest level since September 2017.

There were also signs of a slowdown in global trade, with rates for dry-bulk and container ships - which carry most raw materials and manufactured goods - coming under pressure.

On the supply side, however, oil markets remain tense ahead of looming US sanctions against Iran's crude exports, which are set to start next week and are expected to tighten supply, especially to Asia which takes most of Iran's shipments.

The tight market in Asia is visible in the low amount of unsold crude oil stored on tankers on waters around Singapore and southern Malaysia, the region's main oil trading and storage hub.

Just four stationary supertankers are currently filled with crude oil, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data.

That's down from around 15 a year ago, and from 40 in mid-2016 during the peak of the supply glut.

In North America, however, there is no oil shortage as US crude oil production has increased by almost a third since mid-2016 to around 11 million barrels per day.

Production is set to rise further. US drillers added two oil rigs in the week to October 26, bringing the total count to 875, the highest level since March 2015, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

More than half of all US oil rigs are in the Permian basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, the country's biggest shale oil formation.

 
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.