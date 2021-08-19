MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil slumps over 3%, hits May lows as losses extend to a sixth day

The Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.

Reuters
August 19, 2021 / 09:58 PM IST

Oil prices skidded on Thursday for a sixth session, hitting lows not seen since May, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise.

The oil market rallied throughout the first half of 2021, but the newest wave of coronavirus infections throughout the world has sapped global travel and threatens economic activity. That comes just as major oil producers are readying supply increases and as U.S. drilling activity edges up.

"There seems to be a lot of people getting squeezed out of long positions," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

Brent crude was down $2.42, or 3.6%, to $65.82 a barrel by 11:32 a.m. EDT (1532 GMT), after touching $65.57, lowest since May 21.

The most-active contract for U.S. West Intermediate (WTI) fell $2.54, or 3.9%, to $62.67 a barrel. It fell earlier to $62.41 a barrel, lowest since May 21.

Close

Related stories

Both benchmarks have declined for six days in a row, the longest losing streak since February 2020.

Volumes on Thursday were relatively light, considering the magnitude of the sell-off, said Flynn. Brent volumes were just under 250,000 contracts, while volumes for the most-active WTI contract were around 310,000.

The Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.

The U.S. dollar hit a nine-month high on Thursday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed policymakers are considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year. A rising U.S. dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"There's concern that the Fed will begin tapering, resulting in a stronger dollar and weaker crude prices," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

U.S. gasoline inventories rose unexpected last week, according to federal data, adding to concern about demand. U.S. gasoline consumption tends to peak in the summer months, and should ebb headed into the latter months of 2021.

The International Energy Agency last week trimmed its oil demand outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant. OPEC, however, left its demand forecasts unchanged.
Reuters
Tags: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #World News #WTI crude
first published: Aug 19, 2021 09:57 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.