App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil slips towards $65 as Middle East war concerns ease

Crude is now below where it was before a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Iran responded with a missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting US forces this week that left no casualties.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil slipped towards $65 (49.77 pounds) a barrel on January 10 as the threat of war in the Middle East receded and investors focused on rising US inventories and other signs of ample supply.

Crude is now below where it was before a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Iran responded with a missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting US forces this week that left no casualties.

"Immediate escalation has been avoided," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "There has been some de-escalation, but the return of risk is still there."

Close

Brent crude , the global benchmark, was down 20 cents at $65.17 by 0928 GMT, and was heading for its first weekly decline in six weeks, down about 5%. US West Texas Intermediate crude was 25 cents lower at $59.31.

related news

"Tensions between the US and Iran appear to have eased almost as quickly as they escalated," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA, a brokerage.

"Brent is trading back around $65 and is looking pretty stable at this point. Barring any further escalation in the Middle East, we could see oil prices stabilize around these levels in the near term."

With Middle East tensions easing for now, investors are focusing on areas away from the conflict.

Crude inventories in the United States rose last week by 1.2 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

That compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop.

"There's too much supply out there," a Japan-based based oil executive told Reuters.

In a bid to tackle any build-up of excess supply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus allies including Russia are embarking on a further cut in production as of Jan. 1 this year.

Industry surveys, including from Reuters, showed that OPEC output declined in December ahead of the new pact. Still, production remains higher than the forecast demand for early 2020, according to some analysts.

"The oversupply on the oil market is sizeable," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.