Oil slides as recession fears offset US inventory draw

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, even after a report showed that U.S. inventories fell last week, as the market took stock of weak U.S. data that raised fears of recession in the world's biggest economy.

Brent crude fell by $1.31, or 1.6%, to $79.46 a barrel by 1335 GMT, breaking below the $80 mark for the first time since March 31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 99 cents, or 1.3%, to $76.08.

Oil prices have erased all their gains since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and producer allies such as Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, announced in early April an additional output reduction until the end of the year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC+ remains an efficient tool for coordination on global oil markets.