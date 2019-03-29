App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil set for biggest quarterly rise since 2009 amid OPEC cuts, sanctions

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $60.15 per barrel, up 85 cents, and on track for a rise of more than 32 percent over the January-March period.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices rose on Friday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, putting crude markets on track for their biggest quarterly rise since 2009.

Brent crude oil futures were up 75 cents at $68.57 a barrel by 1150 GMT, set for a gain of more than 27 percent in the first quarter.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $60.15 per barrel, up 85 cents, and on track for a rise of more than 32 percent over the January-March period.

For the two futures contracts, January-March 2019 is the best-performing quarter since the second quarter of 2009, when both gained about 40 percent.

related news

Oil prices have been supported for much of this year by an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia to cut output by around 1.2 million barrels per day.

"Production cuts from the OPEC+ group of producers have been the main reason for the dramatic recovery since the 38 percent price slump seen during the final quarter of last year," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Barclays bank said on Friday oil prices "are likely to move still higher in Q2 and average $73 per barrel ($65 WTI), and $70 for the year".

Prices shrugged off a tweet from US President Donald Trump on Thursday calling for OPEC to boost crude production.

"While OPEC, and above all Saudi Arabia, appeared in November to be obeying US President Trump's repeated demands to increase oil production, his tweets now are more likely to fall on deaf ears," Commerzbank said in a note.

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet in June to set policy, but some cracks in the union are emerging.

OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia favours cuts for the full year while Russia, which joined the agreement reluctantly, is seen as less keen to restrict supply beyond September.

US sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela are also buoying prices.

Washington is exerting further pressure on oil traders to cut oil dealing with Venezuela or face sanctions themselves.

Bank of America said it expected oil to rise in the short term, with Brent forecast to average $74 per barrel in the second quarter.

Heading towards 2020, however, the bank warned of a recession.

A monthly Reuters survey of economists and analysts forecast Brent would average $67.12 a barrel in 2019, about 1 percent higher than the previous poll's $66.44.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #OPEC #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.