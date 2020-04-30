App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil sellers add new 'zero price' clause in contracts in Asia

The new clause comes as sellers in Asia seek to protect their interests, as prices of some physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel due to heavy discounts, the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Companies selling crude and condensate in Asia have added a new clause in contracts that prevents prices of their oil from falling below $0, eight sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Oil markets were stunned on April 20 when U.S. crude futures collapsed into negative territory for the first time in history, as a coronavirus-induced supply glut and lack of storage saw desperate traders paying to get rid of oil.

The new clause comes as sellers in Asia seek to protect their interests, as prices of some physical crude grades sold in the region have fallen to close to $10 a barrel due to heavy discounts, the sources said.

Close

The sources are involved in a range of crude grades from Asia's regional low-sulphur crude, to ultra-light condensate, to Russian and Middle East high-sulphur crude.

related news

These grades in Asia are priced off dated Brent, which recently fell below $20 a barrel, and Dubai quotes, while sellers are offering cargoes at deep discounts amid oversupply and weak demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

The zero dollar clause was first used in north America as major oil companies and those involved in U.S. shale earlier this month introduced the clause to avoid having to pay buyers to take oil away.

Most Asian buyers have shown high acceptance of the newly added clause that protect sellers' interests, they added.

"If not, no cargo," said a first source at a trading house.

While every company's legal languages differ, the core of the clause is that "dollar per barrel of oil will not be lower than zero under any circumstance", said a second source, who works with an oil producer. The cargoes will still be delivered with the minimum price being $0.

"It's something all sellers try to get into their sales contract. Crude, condensate or products. No one wants to pay the buyer to lift their barrels," said a third source, with an oil major.

For now, the clause looks most relevant for sales of condensate in Asia, as the ultra light oil is heavily discounted and performing worse than other crude in the physical market, four of the sources said.

"No one ever expected prices to go negative!", said a fourth source, who works with another oil producer, adding the clause had recently been added to its contracts.

Sellers of Middle East crude, except the national oil companies, have also requested the clause in their cargo sales, said two of the sources, who trade Middle East barrels.

A seventh source at an Asian refinery confirmed such a clause has been added to its contracts, with the minimum price set at $0 or $1 a barrel.

All of the sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Crude oil #Market news #World News #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Tech Mahindra says no layoffs yet, puts wage hikes, incentives on hold

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Coronavirus impact: Films like '83, Sooryavanshi will drive footfall post-lockdown, say single-screen exhibitors

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

Investor wealth jumps Rs 7.68 lakh crore in four days of market rally

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.