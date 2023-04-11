 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Oil rises in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.83 a barrel by 1405 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 a barrel.

Representative image

Oil prices rose on Tuesday with support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key U.S. inflation report this week, though concerns remain over Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.83 a barrel by 1405 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained nearly $1 in earlier trading.

The dollar weakened on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is getting closer to ending its cycle of interest rate hikes, making dollar-priced oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

A U.S. inflation report to be released on Wednesday is expected to help investors to gauge the near-term trajectory for interest rates.