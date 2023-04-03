 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

Associated Press
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

The decision by oil producers, many of them in the OPEC oil cartel, to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day comes after prices for international benchmark crude slumped amid a slowing global economy that needs less fuel for travel and industry.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's dominant member, said on Sunday that cut in supply of crude oil is a precautionary move to avoid a deeper slide in oil prices. (Representative image)

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed.

Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year. In theory, less oil flowing to refineries should mean higher gasoline prices for drivers and could boost the inflation hitting the US and Europe. And that may also help Russia weather Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine at the expense of the US.

It adds to a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October. Between the two cuts, that's about 3 per cent of the world's oil supply.