English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Oil prices tumble, weighed down by China lockdowns

    Brent crude fell $4.47, or 4%, to $107.92 a barrel at 11:14 p.m. EDT (1514 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell, or 4.3%, $4.67 to $105.10 a barrel.

    Reuters
    May 09, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    (Representative image/Reuters)

    (Representative image/Reuters)

    Oil prices sank 4% on Monday alongside equities, as continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, sparked demand concerns.

    Brent crude fell $4.47, or 4%, to $107.92 a barrel at 11:14 p.m. EDT (1514 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell, or 4.3%, $4.67 to $105.10 a barrel. Both contracts have gained over 35% so far this year.

    Global financial markets have been spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and recession worries as tighter and wider COVID-19 lockdowns in China led to slower export growth in the world's No. 2 economy in April.

    "The COVID lockdowns in China are negatively impacting the oil market, which is selling off in conjunction with equities," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associated in Houston.

    Crude imports by China in the first four months of 2022 fell 4.8% from a year ago, but April imports were up nearly 7%.

    Close

    Related stories

    China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after COVID-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil.

    Wall Street stock indexes fell and the dollar hit a two-decade high, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. [MKTS/GLOB]

    Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June.

    In Russia, oil output rose in early May from April and production has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was cited as saying, after output fell in April as Western countries imposed sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

    EU Russia oil embargo

    Last week, the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, boosting Brent and WTI prices for the second straight week. The proposal needs a unanimous vote by EU members this week to pass.

    The European Commission is considering offering landlocked eastern European Union states more money to upgrade oil infrastructure in a bid to convince them to agree, an EU source told Reuters.

    Japan, top five crude importer, will ban Russian crude imports "in principle", Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, adding this would take time.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Brent crude oil #China #Crude oil #Oil prices #US West Texas Intermediate
    first published: May 9, 2022 09:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.