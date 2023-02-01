 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices stable as OPEC+ sticks to policy ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Oil prices remained relatively stable after OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy while the market awaits a U.S. interest rate decision and data on U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles later on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.1%, at $85.33 a barrel by 1419 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.00.

Ministers from the OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia kept their output policy unchanged at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

OPEC's oil output fell in January, as Iraqi exports dropped and Nigerian output did not recover, with the 10 OPEC members pumping 920,000 barrels per day (bpd) below OPEC+ targeted volumes, a Reuters survey found.