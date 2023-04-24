 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Oil prices were down on Monday as concern over rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed the prospect of tightening supplies.

Brent crude slipped 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.52 a barrel by 1415 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 83 cents, or 1.1%, at $78.70.

Both contracts fell more than 5% last week for their first weekly declines in five as U.S. implied gasoline demand fell from a year earlier.

Weak U.S. economic data and worse-than-expected corporate earnings from the technology sector sparked growth concerns among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. The stabilising U.S. dollar and climbing bond yields are also adding pressure on commodity markets, she added.